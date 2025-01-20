Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sevilla have rejected Aston Villa’s opening bid for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Loic Bade.

Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is nearing an exit from Villa Park to join the Turkish giants Fenerbahce and that deal could go through soon.

Unai Emery wants to bring in a centre-back reinforcement and has Sevilla’s Bade on his mind.

However, Aston Villa are not the only Premier League admirers of Bade as Liverpool and Newcastle United have both been strongly linked with wanting him.

However, Villa have acted quickly to beat competition from Liverpool and the Magpies by submitting a bid for Bade.

Aston Villa’s first bid consisted of an offer in the region of €21m with €4m in bonuses, which, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, has been swiftly rejected by Sevilla.

It is suggested that the La Liga giants want a fee in the region of €30m to part ways with the 24-year-old centre-back.

Liverpool and Newcastle might step up their interest in Bade in the coming days if they do not want to lose out on him to Villa.

Now it remains to be seen when Aston Villa will return with a counter-offer for Bade or move on to other defensive targets.