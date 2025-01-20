David Rogers/Getty Images

An Aston Villa star has seen his proposed flight to head to join another club ‘cancelled’ and a plane is now waiting for the player and his agent at Luton Airport.

Unai Emery’s side have been busy in the transfer market this month and they are in the process of trying to sign Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade.

Villa have zeroed in on Bade and are looking to bring him to Villa Park in the coming weeks.

Bade would come in as a replacement for Diego Carlos, who is in line to complete a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

He had been expected to travel to Istanbul tonight to then undergo a medical and put pen to paper to a contract.

However, according to Turkish outlet Sportsdigitale, Carlos’ ‘plane did not take off’ and the scheduled flight was ‘cancelled’.

Currently there is a plane waiting to pick up Carlos and his agent at Luton Airport.

Whether the Brazilian will fly to Turkey tonight or wait until Tuesday is unclear, but there will be a delay to the expected schedule.