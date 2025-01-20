Dan Mullan/Getty Images

An offer from Aston Villa ‘is expected’ for a defender soon, as the Premier League side ‘will start negotiations’ when they have offloaded one of their stars.

Unai Emery’s side are active in this month’s transfer window with the notable capture of attacker Donyell Malen from German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund.

Emery also has his eye on improving his defensive options though and the club are in the process of selling Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce.

They have been showing interest in Sevilla defender Loic Bade to replace Carlos and, according to Spanish journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez, an offer ‘is expected’.

Aston Villa ‘will start negotiations’ with Sevilla for Bade soon.

Emery feels that the Sevilla defender is a perfect fit and wants to bring him to Villa Park this month.

It is suggested that Villa are likely to put a proposal of between €20m and €25m on the table for the centre-back in the hope of doing business.

Bade, 24, came through the youth system at French side Le Havre and also counts Lens, Rennes and Nottingham Forest amongst his former clubs.