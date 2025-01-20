Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace may not be given the necessary backing to sign Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old returned to his parent club earlier this month after finishing his loan spell with MLS side Los Angeles FC.

He has been made available yet again and could be on his way out before the transfer window closes at the start of February.

There is interest in the player from the Championship where as many as two teams have been linked.

Relegation battlers Hull City are preparing a loan move, with the offer to pay half of the 26-year-old’s £40,000 salary for the rest of the season.

Blackburn Rovers, whose manager Eustace is an admirer of O’Brien, are also interested in O’Brien.

However, the Blackburn boss may not be backed with money by the club’s owners to complete the loan deal.

The midfielder is one with plenty of Championship experience having played 146 games in the division.