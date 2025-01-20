Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Premier League side Chelsea are ‘set to sign’ Strasbourg’s teenage defender Mamadou Sarr on a long-term deal.

The Blues have shown real signs of progress under Enzo Maresca and there was even talk of a Premier League title challenge at the Bridge.

The London club are now winless in their last five league games though and have slipped to sixth in the table.

Chelsea have some defensive injuries this currently which has made them call back Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace loan.

Now they are set to secure their future with future prospects in the backline and a Ligue 1 talent is set to be signed.

According to French radio station RMC, Strasbourg’s 19-year-old central defender Sarr is on the verge of joining the Blues on a long-term deal.

Strasbourg are Chelsea’s sister club in France and the Ligue 1 side will receive a transfer fee of around €20m for the France Under-19 international.

The clubs are now putting the final touches on the deal and Sarr will go back to loan at Strasbourg for the rest of the season.