Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have not been contacted by a Championship side over a possible deal for a Toffees star who is entering the last six months of his contract.

With David Moyes now in the hot seat at Goodison Park, Everton are considering what they need to do in the winter transfer window.

Everton have been linked with Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah, while players could go, with Beto and Michael Keane mooted as potential departures.

Keane joined Everton in the summer of 2017 from Burnley and has featured in 225 games for the Toffees.

The 32-year-old centre-back has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team this term.

On Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, Keane made his first Premier League appearance since early November.

His contract with Everton is set to run out in June and Championship outfit Sheffield United are interested in him.

It has been suggested that the Blades have established contact with Everton in the hope of signing Keane in the ongoing window.

However, according to journalist Harry Watkinson, Sheffield United have ‘not made contact’ over signing the defender yet.

Everton have not received any concrete offer for Keane in the winter window and they have yet to extend his contract.

The Bramall Lane outfit are in the market for a centre-back, and it remains to be seen whether they will step up their interest in Keane in the upcoming days.