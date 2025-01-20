Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Serie A outfit Torino are expected to soon establish ‘new contacts’ with Everton in the hope of signing striker Beto.

Former Toffees boss Sean Dyche brought in Beto from Udinese in the summer of 2023 to add more firepower to his squad.

However, Beto has failed to establish himself as a starter in the Everton team and this season he has been a bit-part player for them.

It is suggested that the 26-year-old is unhappy with his situation on Merseyside and is seeking a move out of Goodison Park.

Beto has suitors in Serie A, as Roma and Torino are keen on taking the forward to Italy.

It is suggested that both Roma and Torino have been working to agree on a deal, while the Turin outfit had a bid rejected.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Torino are planning to establish ‘new contacts’ with Everton soon in their pursuit of Beto’s signature.

Torino wanted to take Beto on loan until the end of the season with an option to make his move permanent in the summer, which failed to meet Everton’s expectation.

Now it remains to be seen whether they will find a deal suitable enough for Everton to sanction Beto’s departure.