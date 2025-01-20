Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Italian giants Juventus want Newcastle United to agree to loan out Lloyd Kelly, with an obligation to buy which would be dependent upon certain conditions.

Kelly is not amongst Newcastle United’s regulars and has just managed 298 first-team minutes for Eddie Howe’s team in the Premier League this season.

With PSR compliance being an issue to be kept in mind, the Magpies have been listening to proposals for fringe players such as Miguel Almiron and Kelly.

Italian giants Juventus, who are looking to back manager Thiago Motta with players this January, want a centre-back.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Bianconeri are trying to convince Newcastle United to allow the player to leave for Italy on loan initially.

That deal though would have an obligation to buy at the end of his spell, provided that certain conditions are met.

The conditions being discussed are the overall minutes for the player and Juventus’ final league placing.

Juventus will hope they can convince Newcastle do business for Kelly on those terms.