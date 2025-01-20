Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

AC Milan are working to obtain a ‘free loan’ from Manchester City for full-back Kyle Walker.

The Rossoneri are keen on landing Walker and have turned towards him, abandoning the track leading to Marcus Rashford as they can only bring one British player in this season.

Affording Walker is something that the Italian giants have been working on and they are now trying to make progress with an affordable formula.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are working on a ‘free loan’ with an option to buy.

The club are preparing a contract for Walker which would see him earn €4m per season when and if he joins on a permanent basis.

Walker, 34, has made 15 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City this season, going into the referee’s notebook on three occasions.

He has been part of a Manchester City side that have slumped and are well adrift of the title race.

Walker’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to run through until the summer of 2026.