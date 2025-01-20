Richard Keys has stressed that he would now sack Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim if he was his boss.

Manchester United lost 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday at Old Trafford and are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have failed to find consistency under their new manager, Amorim, as they have only won two games out of their last eight fixtures.

Amorim’s comments after the Brighton game regarding his team being the worst in Manchester United’s history have sparked controversy.

Keys admitted that he has no clue what Amorim wanted to achieve with his post-match comments and reminded the Portuguese that he is there to change the Red Devils’ situation.

The veteran broadcaster also added that a few weeks ago he thought Amorim was trying to get himself sacked by sabotaging Manchester United and added that after the Brighton game, he would sack the Red Devils boss to grant his wish.

“I still can’t fathom what Amorim was trying to achieve”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“We know United are bad. That’s why you’re there, Ruben.

“It’s your job to fix it – not tell us ‘I only have one way’ and follow up by telling the world your players are sh*t – the very same players you need to help you out of this mess.

“I said a couple of weeks ago I thought he was trying to get the sack.

“I’m even more convinced now.

“If I was his boss I’d call him in this morning and give him his wish.”

Manchester United are set to face Rangers on Thursday in the Europa League and all eyes will be on Amorim to see whether he can raise his team’s performance against the Scottish giants.