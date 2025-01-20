Richard Keys has admitted that he is running out of patience with Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, who he thinks now looks like a ‘beaten man’.

The north London side have not been able to find any stability this season so far and Postecoglou is up against it to deliver on his promise of silverware this term.

Spurs are currently sitting 15th in the Premier League table and have won only once in their last ten league games.

They suffered a 3-2 loss against Everton at the weekend, with the previously goal shy Toffees going to town at Goodison Park, and Keys insisted that Postecoglou looks like a beaten man.

He feels that Postecoglou’s time is almost up at Spurs and stressed he has run out of patience with the Australian, who he feels now is firmly on course to be sacked.

“I’m afraid I’m running out of patience with big Ange”, Keys wrote on his weekly blog about the Spurs boss.

“It’s coming to an end isn’t it? He looks a beaten man.

“I’m genuinely sorry that it is, but some things are simply inevitable.”

Spurs will be desperately looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Hoffenheim on Thursday in Europe and then Leicester City on Sunday in the league.