Michael Steele/Getty Images

Aston Villa have just sent in an offer for a La Liga central defender they have been keen on this month.

The Villa Park outfit have been very active in terms of ins and outs in the ongoing transfer window as they back Unai Emery.

Donyell Malen has been signed from Borussia Dortmund while Jaden Philogene has left the club for Ipswich Town.

Brazilian central defender Diego Carlos is set for an exit and he is expected to travel to Istanbul tonight before securing a move to Fenerbahce.

It was suggested earlier today that Aston Villa will start negotiating with Sevilla for Loic Bade after Carlos’ exit is sealed.

Now according to French radio station RMC, the Villans have just made an offer for the French central defender.

It has been suggested that Unai Emery’s side will discuss a fee of around €20m to €25m to acquire Bade’s services.

Now it remains to be seen if the La Liga side will entertain Aston Villa’s opening offer for the 24-year-old central defender.