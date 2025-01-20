Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United are progressing in talks to sign a Serie A wide player who has been targeted by fellow top-flight side Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Athletic.

Spurs and the Red Devils are both having very difficult seasons, respectively, at this point in time as they are struggling to secure a place in the top half of the table.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table after suffering a loss at Old Trafford against Brighton on Sunday.

They have been looking to sign first-team left-sided wide player in the window and have shown interest in several players.

Lecce’s 20-year-old Denmark international Patrick Dorgu is a player they like and they are in talks with the Italians regarding a potential deal.

The Red Devils and Lecce are currently advancing in talks but nothing has been agreed yet between the clubs.

Serie A giants Napoli are genuinely interested and now Juventus have also added him in their shortlist as Andrea Cambiaso could leave the club this month.

Now it remains to be if any of the interested sides, including Spurs, will step up their interest in Dorgu amid Lecce’s talks with Manchester United.