Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s 20-year-old defender Alex Murphy is set to join League One side Bolton Wanderers on loan today, according to the Daily Mail.

The young defender joined the Magpies from Irish side Galway United in the summer of 2022.

Even though he has played two times for the senior Newcastle side, Murphy has played most of his football for the Magpies’ youth sides.

Eddie Howe has added him to some matchday squad but has not given him any minutes on the pitch.

Murphy’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 at the Tyneside club and he is set to be away on his first loan away from Newcastle.

League One side Bolton Wanderers are set to secure Murphy’s services for the rest of this season.

Murphy primarily plays as a centre-back but the left-footed defender is also able to slot in the left-back role.

Bolton currently sit in ninth spot in the League One standings and are looking to be in the promotion mix come the end of the season, giving Murphy experience of a demanding environment, which Newcastle will surely have taken into account.

The 20-year-old will be looking to impress his parent club during his loan spell at Ian Evatt’s side.