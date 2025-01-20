Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Joe Gelhardt coming from a team like Leeds United means that he is able to bring big intensity to games and press well, Hull City boss Ruben Selles believes.

The Peacocks forward, who only started once for Daniel Farke’s team this season, has joined the Tigers on loan until the end of the season.

While Leeds are enjoying their stay at the top of the Championship table, Gelhardt’s new team are in 21st position in the table.

Selles feels that Gelhardt, having played for a team like Leeds, could give his side the pressure and counter pressure that they like and added that his attributes in the final third and the combination make him a complete player who can add some firepower and some goals.

He remarked that Gelhardt can play in three positions in attack, to give him more options.

“Playing for a team like Leeds with that level of intensity, he is a player that gives us that pressure and the counter pressure that we like and that verticality.

“His attributes in the final third and the combination just make him a very complete player who can add to us some more threat in front and, hopefully, add some goals also”, Selles was quoted as saying by Hull Live.

Leeds boss Farke will be keeping a close eye on how Gelhardt goes on during his loan spell at Hull, with an eye on potentially involving him next season at Elland Road again.