Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Rangers’ promising attacking midfielders is in talks to leave the Ibrox side on a permanent basis during this month’s transfer window after being informed his contract will not be renewed, according to the Rangers Review.

Philippe Clement continues to make decisions on a number of Rangers players as he looks to further shape the squad to his liking.

The club already have an eye on players who will be out of contract in the summer as they decide the best course of action.

And Rangers have told attacking midfielder Alex Lowry that they will not be renewing his contract when it runs out in the summer.

That has sparked the 21-year-old to look for a permanent exit from Ibrox this month and he is holding talks with English League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

He has not made any appearances for the senior Rangers side this season, featuring only for the B team in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Lowry has turned out for Rangers on 14 occasions in total, scoring twice and providing two assists.

It remains to be seen if he does successfully seal a move to Wycombe or instead looks elsewhere.