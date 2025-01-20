George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United are advancing quickly to sign Tom Cannon from Leicester City and the striker is expected to be the next to arrive through the door at Bramall Lane, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

After managing to catch the attention with his performances in the first half of the season with Stoke City, Cannon became hot property for a number of Championship sides.

Leicester recalled him and then Sheffield United had a bid accepted, meaning a permanent move to Bramall Lane is in the offing.

Chris Wilder’s side are working quickly and Cannon is expected to be the next player to go through the Bramall Lane door.

In 22 Championship appearances in the first half of the season, Cannon found the back of the net nine times and also helped set up another goal for his team-mates.

The Blades will be looking for Cannon to hit the ground running at Bramall Lane as they fight for the Championship title.

Wilder’s side are second in the Championship table and kept off the summit by just a point.

A cash windfall for Leicester could also allow the Foxes to further back Ruud van Nistelrooy in the transfer window.