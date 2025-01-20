George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United have reached a verbal agreement with Hertha Berlin star Jonjoe Kenny, according to Sky Sports News.

The Blades are second in the Championship table, one point behind Leeds United and they are targeting automatic promotion.

Chris Wilder’s side are in the transfer market to recruit in certain positions to give them a solid chance of promotion and have just landed Ben Brereton Diaz from Southampton.

Full-back is an area where the Sheffield United boss wants to improve and they have Hertha Berlin’s Kenny on their mind.

Kenny is in the final six months of his contract with the German outfit and the Blades want to sign him.

Now it has been claimed that Sheffield United have managed to reach a verbal agreement with Kenny.

The 27-year-old former Everton star has agreed to join the Bramall outfit on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Now Sheffield United will work to come to an agreement with Hertha Berlin to secure the signature of Kenny.