Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former Everton midfielder Isaac Price is set to travel to England today to complete his move to Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a product of Everton’s academy system and joined Belgian side Standard Liege in the summer of 2023.

Price is a regular starter for Standard Liege and he has featured 22 times for his club this season, catching the eye in the process.

Price has been expected to move on and West Brom were battling Preston North End for him.

It is the Baggies who are set to sign Price and matters are progressing quickly.

And, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, Price is set to travel to West Brom today to finalise his move back to England.

The Championship outfit are set to pay a fee in the region of €2m to Standard Liege for the signature of the former Everton starlet.

West Brom recently appointed Tony Mowbray as their new manager and Price could become his first signing at the club.

Price made three senior appearances for Everton before he made the move to Belgium, and if all goes well, he might get a chance to help West Brom achieve promotion this season.