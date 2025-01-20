Matt McNulty/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars had to have no fewer than ‘four stitches’ following an elbow from an Everton player at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou saw his side mount a late comeback on Merseyside, but still go down to a 3-2 defeat which deepens their troubles in the Premier League.

Spurs are just 15th in the league standings and have lost just as many games as third from bottom Ipswich Town this season.

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin had something to remember the defeat by after a challenge with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dragusin had to have ‘four stitches’ as a result of a Calvert-Lewin elbow, according to the Sun.

The centre-back came off at Everton at half-time, being replaced by Richarlison.

He has had more opportunities than expected this season due to Spurs’ injury problems in defence, with both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero missing games.

Postecoglou is looking to make signings before the transfer window closes to follow up on the capture of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.