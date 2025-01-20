Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy is hoping to use his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers as a springboard to show that he is ready to play in the Premier League for the Magpies.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Tyneside club from Irish side Galway United back in 2022, moved out on his first spell away from Newcastle United on Monday, joining the League One side on loan until the end of the season.

At the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Murphy will hope to enjoy senior football, which has not yet been possible at St James’ Park.

The left-back believes that his challenge will be to show what he is capable of so that when he returns, he will be ready to play in the Premier League.

“It’s a massive step for me”, Murphy told Bolton’s official website.

“To get to a club like this and show what I can do for the rest of this season and hopefully show that I’m ready when I go back to play in the Premier League, which is obviously my aim.

“I think I’ll get tested in this league, which is what I want.

“I want to show people that I’m ready for the test and ready to go back to Newcastle and play but I want to do my best here and show the fans that I’m here for the moment and what I can do for the rest of this season.”

Ian Evatt’s team are fighting to finish in the top six and compete for promotion when the regular season ends in May.