Henry Browne/Getty Images

West Ham United are expected to see a big money offer for a striker at one of their Premier League rivals rejected, according to the Athletic.

Graham Potter is keen for West Ham to bring in another striker, but the new boss is insistent that any solution must be for the long term and not just a short term fix.

They have been offered the services of former Celtic and Fulham striker Moussa Dembele and are considering a move for the 28-year-old.

In the meantime, West Ham have offered Aston Villa a whopping £57m for the services of Jhon Duran.

The Hammers chased the Colombian striker last summer and the player was ready to make the move to the London Stadium.

No fee could be agreed between the two clubs though.

West Ham are expected to see their latest proposal for Duran knocked back by Aston Villa, who have no interest in selling the striker now.

He is under a long term contract at Villa Park and the club are keen to make sure he goes nowhere.