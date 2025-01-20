Maja Hitij/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘not losing sight’ of an attacking target they have ‘constant contacts’ over a deal to sign, despite having made a move for Jhon Duran.

The Hammers are looking to sink cash into signing a striker before the window closes as Graham Potter deals with injuries reducing his options in the final third.

They have just gone in to Aston Villa with a huge £57m bid for the services of Colombian striker Duran.

Villa have turned down that proposal and do not want to sell Duran, but while West Ham have been making efforts in that direction, they are ‘not losing sight’ of Nice attacker Evann Guessand, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

West Ham remain keen on the Ivory Coast international and there have been ‘constant contacts’ over a potential agreement to take him to England.

Potter is keen for West Ham not to act rashly in the transfer market and land players for the long term.

At the age of 23, Guessand could well fit into that category.

It is unclear whether West Ham could consider signing both Duran and Guessand during this month’s transfer window.