Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of Aston Villa’s stars is rapidly closing in on an exit from Villa Park as he ‘will arrive’ in another city tonight to undergo a medical and then put pen to paper.

The Villans have been looking to do business in the window, but they also have an eye on being able to balance the books from a PSR standpoint.

Unai Emery’s side have completed the signing of Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund, while young defender Yasin Ozcan has joined from Kasimpasa.

Players are also departing from Villa Park, with Jaden Philogene having headed for Ipswich and Diego Carlos looking Turkey bound.

Carlos is set to leave Villa Park this month for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

According to Turkish outlet Haber, the Brazilian defender ‘will arrive’ in Istanbul ‘tonight’ and then be put through his medical checks.

If he passes the tests then he will sign a contract with Fenerbahce.

The Villa Park outfit will be receiving €11m for Carlos and the Turkish club will spread the money over four years in instalments.

He is expected to join the Yellow Canaries this week and it appears to be a matter of time before Mourinho’s side announce his capture.