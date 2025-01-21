Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

An Aston Villa out-on-loan star is attracting interest, but the club keen on landing him see the deal as a difficult one to do this month.

The Villans have shown their urgency in the winter transfer window as they have been very active this month in terms of ins and outs, something which shows no sign of slowing down.

Unai Emery’s side have signed the likes of Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia, while Jaden Philogene has been sold and Diego Carlos is set to secure an exit as well, despite a flight issue.

More players could be on their way out of Villa Park and La Liga side Real Betis are showing interest in bringing back Alex Moreno, who they sold to Villa in 2023.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, given the struggles of their current left-backs, the return of Moreno ‘would be welcomed’ by Real Betis.

Moreno is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and they have an option to buy him at the end of the season, but he has not featured for the Tricky Trees in the Premier League for more than one minute since early December.

Also, given the number of players Aston Villa currently have on loan abroad and taking into account FIFA regulations, Real Betis feel it is a difficult deal to do.

He had success at the Spanish side though and they are increasingly wondering if he can be brought back before the window closes.