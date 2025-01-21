Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sheffield United star Ryan One is not a player League One side Barnsley are trying to sign in the winter transfer window, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

One is highly rated, but is not a regular in Chris Wilder’s Blades team and has clocked just 256 minutes in the Championship this term.

He could therefore be one player that makes his way out of the club in the ongoing transfer window as he looks for more first-team action.

The Tykes, who are fighting for promotion from League One, have been linked with a move for the teenager.

However, contrary to those reports, he is not one of the names that is interesting the Barnsley decision-makers at the moment.

Who Barnsley might be looking at remains to be seen, but One does not look to be on their radar.

Barnsley currently sit in fifth spot in the League One standings, but are already 12 points off the top two automatic promotion places.

Sheffield United attacker One has a long-term contract with the Blades running until the summer of 2029.