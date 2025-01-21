Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Real Betis have agreed the terms of a loan move for Manchester United winger Antony to Spain and there will be a ‘financial penalty’ if he does not make a set number of appearances.

Antony is out of favour at Old Trafford and is looking to be playing regular football during the second half of the campaign, which would be unlikely if he stays at Manchester United.

The club have agreed to send him on loan to Real Betis until the end of the season and the Spanish side have been finalising the details with the Red Devils.

They have now come to a full agreement, according to Spanish outlet ABC, and will shoulder €2m of Antony’s salary, with Manchester United paying the other part.

There will be no loan fee, but Real Betis could be on the hook for a ‘financial penalty’ if they do not hand the Brazilian enough game time.

Real Betis will be compelled to play Antony from the start of games, or for the full 45 minutes of a second half, on a set number of occasions, which is claimed to be between ten and 15.

If they do not do that then Manchester United would be due a payment from the Spanish side.

Real Betis have 18 La Liga games left this season and two games in the Conference League.

If Real Betis qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League, or win the Conference League, then Manchester United would be due a series of bonus payments, if Antony is involved.

The winger will arrive in Seville in the coming days to undergo his medical checks.