Lazio have ‘raised the stakes’ for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei and are locked in a ‘head to head’ with Torino for his signature.

The 22-year-old midfielder is considered surplus to requirements at Chelsea and could leave the Blues in the ongoing window.

Serie A outfits Lazio and Torino are battling each other to secure the signature of Casadei in the ongoing window.

Torino made a move by submitting a bid in the region of €10m with a future sell-on clause included in the deal.

The Turin outfit have been confident in landing the midfielder and Chelsea were expecting Lazio to make a counter offer that would go beyond Torino’s bid.

Now according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lazio have now ‘raised the stakes’ for Chelsea star Casadei.

And it is suggested that Marco Baroni’s side are now taking on Torino ‘head to head’ with their newly proposed offer.

Now it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be convinced with Lazio’s new offer for Casadei, who has three and a half years on his contract.