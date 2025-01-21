Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United face needing to wait until the summer and take part in an ‘auction’ if they want to land a young defender they are keen on.

The Red Devils are having a below-par season in the Premier League as they sitting as low as 13th in the league table.

New boss Ruben Amorim has not been able to stabilise the ship and they are working to bring players in this month, while also trim stars not in his plans, such as Marcus Rashford.

They are thinking about the future as well as the club hierarchy are looking to bring players with an eye towards a long-term vision.

Amorim’s system includes three central defenders and after signing Leny Yoro in the summer, another teenage defender is on the Red Devils’ radar.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Red Devils are interested in Fiorentina’s 19-year-old Pietro Comuzzo.

Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli are also interested in the player, but Fiorentina have no intention of selling now.

Instead, Fiorentina want to wait until the summer and ‘start an auction’ to bring in the highest price possible.

It is suggested they feel he should be able to command a fee of between €35m and €40m in the summer window.

Comuzzo came through the youth set-up at Fiorentina and has represented Italy through to Under-20 level.