Michael Regan/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt are now looking at joining Newcastle United and West Ham United in the hunt for Nurnberg’s Stefanos Tzimas as they plot replacing Omar Marmoush.

The Bundesliga side are losing a host of goals with Marmoush leaving to join Manchester City and know they must replace them.

Now Eintracht Frankfurt see a solution close at hand and that could mean battling with Newcastle and West Ham for a forward in the shape of Tzimas.

Newcastle are showing keen interest in Tzimas and could well launch a bid for him in the summer, while West Ham are paying close attention to what he has been doing in Franconia.

He is on loan at Nurnberg from PAOK Salonika with an option to buy.

Now according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Eintracht Frankfurt have added Tzimas to their shortlist as a potential option for the summer window.

Die Adler are looking set to lose their Egyptian superstar Marmoush to Manchester City and Tzimas is seen as a potential long-term replacement for him.

The 19-year-old Greek has eleven goal contributions this season already and Nurnberg have an option to make his deal permanent for €18m in the summer, which they are expected to trigger before selling for a profit.