Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United boss Graham Potter ‘seems unsure’ about a Hammers star that the club are ready to cash in on this month if the right deal is on the table, according to ExWHUemployee.

Sporting director Tim Steidten made a number of signings last summer as he splashed the cash on the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo.

He also looked to have pulled off a coup by beating Saudi Arabian sides to the signature of Luis Guilherme, who the Irons paid a hefty fee of around £25m in the summer to Palmeiras for.

His time at the London Stadium, though, has not gone according to plan as he has played only 45 minutes of Premier League football until now.

The Brazil Under-20 international signed a five-year deal with the Irons but he could be on his way out of the club after only half a season.

He has been linked with a potential switch to Saudi Arabia and it has been suggested that West Ham are driving the talks to offload the Brazilian.

New Hammers boss Potter has used him as a late substitute in recent matches, but it is suggested he ‘seems unsure’ about Guilherme.

West Ham are prepared to cash in on the Brazilian forward amid their search for at least one new striker.

Given his age and having only been in English football for six months, it remains to be seen if offloading the forward might come to be a decision that West Ham regret further down the line.