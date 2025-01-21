Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has insisted that the Reds should make a move for a forward in the winter transfer window, although he understands the calls for a new left-back.

Arne Slot’s team are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League and sit pretty at the top of the Champions League league phase table.

The Reds are yet to make a major signing in the January transfer window, while there is speculation surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Aldridge stated that he wants the Reds to re-invest the £60m they brought in over the summer from selling players and make moves in the transfer window.

He asserted that club should utilise the transfer window to sign a forward, although people talk about signing a left-back, and added that now is the time for the team to spend and strengthen things from a position of strength.

“I am like all Liverpool fans. I want to see the club make moves in the transfer window.

“We brought in £60m earlier in the season by selling players, it would be nice to see some re-invested”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“I think now is the time to spend and strengthen things up from a position of strength.

“People talk about left-backs but I would like another forward.

“Someone to come in and freshen things up. We all want to see that.

“Whether the owners do it or not, we have to wait and see. But I think we should”.

Liverpool are not expected to do major business in the ongoing transfer window unless an opportunity presents itself or a long term target looks like joining another club.