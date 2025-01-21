Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected Borussia Dortmund’s bid for Leicester City and Ipswich Town target Julio Enciso as they want to keep him in England.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Brighton and has made 57 senior appearances for the Seagulls already.

Enciso has played a bit part role for Brighton this season with only two starts from 12 Premier League outings and he could be on the move before the window shuts in early February.

The Paraguayan has admirers in the Premier League in the form of Leicester City and Ipswich Town, two clubs battling to survive and keen to make additions.

German giants Borussia Dortmund are also interested in taking the player on loan and submitted a bid to Brighton.

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Dortmund has seen their loan bid with an option to buy turned down from Brighton.

The Seagulls want to loan Enciso in the Premier League if he does go, which has boosted the hopes of Leicester and Ipswich.

Both Ipswich and Leicester are in the relegation battle and they want to add an attacking midfielder to boost their midfield.

It is still unclear whether Ipswich and Leicester have yet approached Brighton with an offer for the Paraguayan international.