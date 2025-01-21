George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Josuha Guilavogui is highly unlikely to leave Elland Road in the ongoing window to join Paris FC, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Guilavogui left German side Mainz in the summer as a free agent and then in October, Leeds snapped him up on a deal until the end of the season.

Leeds were dealing with an injury crisis in midfield and decided to sign the 34-year-old on a short-term deal until June.

Guilavogui has featured ten times since joining the Yorkshire outfit, but has yet to start a game for Leeds in the Championship.

It is suggested that Ligue 2 outfit Paris FC are interested in taking the Frenchman to France in the ongoing transfer window.

They want to add the Leeds star in their squad to help in their promotion battle this season.

However, it has been claimed that Guilavogui departing Elland Road before the expiry of his deal is highly unlikely.

The experienced midfielder is said to have taken the role of mentoring young players in the Leeds dressing room.

With Ethan Ampadu returning from injury, Guilavogui is less likely to get regular football at Leeds.