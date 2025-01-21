Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

RB Leipzig are ‘very interested’ in a Liverpool and Newcastle United target, even though they know the transfer will be ‘difficult to realise’.

The German giants, who now can call upon the expertise of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp due to his new job at Red Bull, are keen to land promising talents.

RB Leipzig have cast their eyes towards English football and have identified a player they have been hugely impressed with.

The Bundesliga outfit are now ‘very interested’ in Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, who has been standing out on the south coast despite his club’s troubles this season, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Just 18 years old, he is already a key target for both Liverpool and Newcastle United, amongst others, as thoughts increasingly turn towards the summer.

Given the level of interest in Dibling, RB Leipzig understand it will be ‘difficult to realise’ the transfer.

Saints are not keen on losing their top prospect and it is suggested RB Leipzig would have to go to in excess of €30m to have a chance to land him.

It is also unclear whether Dibling would choose to join the Bundesliga club, especially if he has other options closer to home.

RB Leipzig though are interested and will see if an opportunity arises.