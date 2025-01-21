Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United do not see Liverpool target Tyler Dibling as a target for this month’s transfer window and he is just one of a number of young wingers the Magpies are monitoring, according to The Athletic.

Southampton academy product Dibling has been a bright spark for the Saints’ in a disastrous season which has already seen Russell Martin pay with his job.

Dibling has featured 20 times for Southampton in the league this season and his performances have seen Premier League rivals paying close attention.

The young winger is drawing interest from several Premier League giants, with Liverpool suggested to be front-runners and preferred by the player.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their forward department and Saints winger Dibbling is someone they are monitoring.

However, Newcastle do not consider Dibling to be a priority for this month’s transfer window.

It is suggested that the Saints starlet is just one of a number of young wingers that Newcastle are casting their eye over at present.

Southampton are keen on keeping Dibling at St. Mary’s, but relegation will likely spark a battle to take him away from the south coast, with RB Leipzig also keen.