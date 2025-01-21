Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool are unlikely to make a decision on Jayden Danns and James McConnell’s futures until next week amid interest from the Championship, according to The Athletic.

19-year-old forward Danns is highly rated at Liverpool and this season has scored in the Champions League and FA Cup for the Reds.

Danns though is down the pecking order and Arne Slot has a host of attacking options, something which may well mean he makes a temporary exit.

He is the centre of attraction of several Championship clubs, with Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End among them.

McConnell is another youngster in Arne Slot’s squad who could move out of Anfield to experience senior football in this window.

The 20-year-old midfielder has eleven senior appearances under his belt and clubs in the Championship are looking to loan him.

Now it has been claimed that McConell and Danns might have to wait until next week to get a clear idea on their future.

Liverpool are having a brilliant season and they will weigh up their squad before making a decision on Danns and McConell to see whether they have enough strength and numbers to fight in all four competitions.

The Merseyside outfit are expected to have a quiet transfer window in terms of incoming players and it remains to be seen whether departures are on the cards for both youngsters in this window.