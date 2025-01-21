Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United linked PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko is in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing window.

Eddie Howe wants to add a forward to their squad in the ongoing window and PSV’s Bakayoko is someone Newcastle have long-standing interest in.

The 21-year-old winger is in good form this season and has netted six times in the league for the Dutch outfit.

However, Newcastle are not the only club he has been linked with, as Bundesliga giants Dortmund are also considering him.

Dortmund, who sold Doneyll Malen to Aston Villa, want to add a forward and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is topping their list.

However, the German outfit consider Bakayoko as a second option in the event they fail to land Rashford.

According to German daily TZ, Newcastle linked Bakayoko is not against a move to Dortmund in the ongoing window.

The player wants to play in a top European league and he has one and a half years left on his contract.

Bakayoko is considered a key player in PSV’s squad and if Dortmund do firm up their interest with a bid, all eyes will be on how Newcastle then respond.