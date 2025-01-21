Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds United and West Brom linked striker Willem Geubbels is currently not a transfer target for Championship side Norwich City in the winter window, according to the Pink Un.

The 23-year-old French striker moved to Swiss side St Gallen in January 2023 and has scored 19 goals for them since then, impressing with his displays.

Geubbels’ efforts have not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with Championship high-fliers Leeds.

Tony Mowbray’s West Brom have also been credited with an interest as they look to improve their final third options.

The pair have been suggested to be likely to face competition from Norwich.

That though is not likely to happen as the 23-year-old is not regarded as a target in the winter window by the Canaries.

Geubbels came through the youth set-up at French giants Lyon, but switched to Monaco and then had a stint on loan at Nantes.

Now the attacker is at St Gallen, a club Leeds did business with last summer to sign left-back Isaac Schmidt.