Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are considering alternative options to Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa, amid putting in a bid for him which is below the Bees’ valuation, according to the Athletic.

Forest boss Nuno is on the hunt for attacking additions and the club are big admirers of what Wissa brings to the table.

The City Ground side, this season’s surprise package in the Premier League, have put in a £22m bid for the Brentford man.

That offer is some way below Brentford’s valuation and while Forest do retain an interest in him, they are considering alternative options.

The club have other attacking targets on their radar that they can turn to.

They are keen to make sure they can maintain their good form in the Premier League which has handed them a chance of securing Champions League football for next season.

Nottingham Forest have picked up 44 points from their 22 games so far, sitting third and on the same number of points as second placed Arsenal.

They have though scored fewer goals than any other side in the top seven in the Premier League standings.