Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Portsmouth ‘remain hopeful’ that West Ham United loan star Freddie Potts will be allowed to spend the entire season at Fratton Park, according to BBC South.

The midfielder linked up with John Mousinho’s men last summer ahead of their Championship campaign and he has been handed regular game time on the south coast.

Potts has turned out for Pompey on no fewer than 21 occasions in the Championship and has provided two assists in his last four league outings.

It has been suggested though that, despite the regular game time in the Championship, West Ham are looking at potentially recalling Potts to the London Stadium.

Portsmouth though ‘remain hopeful’ that will not happen.

The Fratton Park side have not been told Potts is going back and want him to see out the season at the club.

West Ham have just brought in a new manager in the shape of Graham Potter and he may believe that Potts can add to the depth in the first team squad at the London Stadium.

Potts has made three first team appearances for West Ham.