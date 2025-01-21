Naomi Baker/Getty Images

QPR, Oxford United and West Brom ‘have reached out’ to a Premier League side to ask about the availability of a midfielder this month.

With the winter transfer window now in full swing, clubs are scouring the transfer market to try to land reinforcements that can make a difference.

West Brom, now under Tony Mowbray, have promotion ambitions, while QPR are eyeing a push into the playoff spots in the Championship and Oxford United want to steer clear of relegation.

All three Championship sides ‘have reached out’ to Premier League club Chelsea to ask about the availability of midfielder Harvey Vale, according to Sky Sports News.

Vale has been tipped to depart Chelsea before the window closes and could even move without a fee.

Foreign sides Heerenveen, Hannover and OH Leuven have also shown an interest in the midfielder.

He has made two appearances for Chelsea in the Conference League this season, while also turning out for the club’s Under-21s.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing in a range of positions across midfield.