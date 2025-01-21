Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Premier League strugglers Southampton do not want to sell Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Tyler Dibling in the winter window, according to talkSPORT.

The teenage winger is currently recovering from an ankle injury which he picked up in the match against Manchester United last week.

Prior to that though, he had been an important member of the Southampton side, having missed just one match due to suspension.

Dibling is a wanted man and has had a host of Premier League clubs scouting him closely ahead of a possible swoop.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are two of his keenest suitors in the Premier League.

There is also interest from Germany in the shape of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Southampton though are firmly set against selling Dibling in the current transfer window as they fight to survive in the Premier league this term.

Saints could still be tested with offers for Dibling before the window slams shut on 3rd February.