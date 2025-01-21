Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland are set to face competition from Swansea City to land Hibernian youngster Reuben McAllister, according to Daily Record.

Hibs signed the 18-year-old youngster from Bristol City in the summer of 2022 and McAllister has one senior appearance under his belt.

In the summer, Hibernian sanctioned a short loan for McAllister to Cove Rangers and the player returned to Easter Road in early January.

Sunderland are keen on recruiting top talents and they have their eyes set on Hibs talented midfielder McAllister.

However, the Black Cats are set to face competition from their Championship rivals, Swansea City, to land the player.

Swansea City are also keen on signing McAllister from Hibs and they are closely tracking him.

Sunderland and Swansea both want to add the midfielder to their development squads and could provide the teenager a route back to England.

McAllister’s contract with Hibs is set to expire in May and the player would like his long term future to be clearer.