Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United are not recalling Freddie Potts from his loan spell at Championship side Portsmouth, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers sent the highly rated midfielder to Fratton Park on loan last summer as they looked for him to get regular game in the Championship under his belt.

He is doing just that, with 21 outings in the division to his name so far, but West Ham have been talking about recalling him.

Discussions happened last week, involving Graham Potter, but ‘the manager decided’ that staying at Portsmouth is the best thing for Potts now.

The deadline by which West Ham would have had to recall Potts has now also expired.

Potts will now knuckle down at Portsmouth and look to help Pompey in their battle to stay in the Championship this season.

The midfielder has provided two assists in his last four Championship games and being able to keep him will be a big boost for Portsmouth.

Potts will be aiming to play for Portsmouth in their Championship meeting with Stoke City on Wednesday night.