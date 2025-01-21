Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to allow one of their top-rated youngsters to leave this month on loan amid interest from EFL clubs and Scottish clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs have placed a heavy focus on bringing through their own young players in recent years and also backed Ange Postecoglou in the market with younger players.

The likes of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Yang Min-hyeok were all signed with a long-term vision in mind.

They also have academy graduates like Will Lankshear, Tyrese Hall, and Mikey Moore, who are seen as big players for the future.

19-year-old midfielder Hall is a player who is very highly thought of at the north London club and he could be on his way out on loan from Spurs to build experience.

He is attracting clubs from the Championship, League One and also clubs from the Scottish Premiership.

Spurs are expected to sanction a loan exit as they want to give him first-team football for the rest of this season.

However, the club will want to make sure that they find the right destination to ensure game time and adequate development.