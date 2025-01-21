Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Championship side Watford ‘have shown interest’ in a Serie A shot-stopper, who is ready to make a move in the winter transfer window.

The Hornets are looking to make sure they are in the playoff mix in the Championship at the end of the season and are pushing for reinforcements.

They are currently sitting eighth in the table and are only a point behind fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Watford have conceded 37 goals in 27 games so far and first-choice custodian Daniel Bachmann’s injury is currently keeping him out.

Tom Cleverley now wants to bring in a new quality shot-stopper and his side have set their eyes on the Italian top-flight for a potential new goalkeeper.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Hornets ‘have shown interest’ in Como’s 28-year-old Emil Audero.

Audero has played 176 Serie A games and it has been suggested that now he is prepared to be on his way out of Cesc Fabregas’ side.

He would offer the Hornets a hugely experienced option between the sticks.

Audero had a long and successful spell at Sampdoria before joining Como last summer.