West Ham United are keen on adding to their midfield options this month and are expected to make another move for OH Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi, according to ExWHUemployee.

Newly-appointed manager Hammers Graham Potter wants to add players who will fit into his philosophy as he prepares for the challenge that lies ahead.

The club are desperate to sign an attacker in this month’s transfer window, but they are also alive to the possibility of landing a midfielder.

Leuven’s teenage midfielder Banzuzi has attracted the east London club’s interest.

West Ham have already made a move to try to land him and are readying another approach to test the Belgian club’s resolve.

They rate the Leuven midfielder and want to put themselves in pole position to scoop up his signature.

Banzuzi has already played 21 Belgian top flight matches this season and has helped set up five goals for his team-mates.

The 19-year-old came through the youth ranks at Dutch club NAC Breda and has turned out for the Netherlands at Under-21 level.