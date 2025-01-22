Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Young Boys

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to welcome Swiss side Young Boys to Celtic Park tonight in the Champions League.

The Swiss side are having a season to forget, sitting a lowly ninth in the Swiss Super League and also rock bottom of the 36-team Champions League table.

Young Boys have not won a single game and are playing for pride against a Celtic outfit who have a realistic chance of booking a spot in the playoff round.

The two clubs have not met since a friendly encounter in 2007, which Young Boys won 4-1.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this evening, with Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor the back four.

Midfield sees Celtic play Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rodgers has options to call for from the bench if needed and these include Luis Palma and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Young Boys

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Bain, Scales, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Murray, Ralston