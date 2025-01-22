Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Cardiff City defender Steven Caulker has insisted that the Bluebirds have momentum at the moment to pull away from the relegation zone in the Championship.

Omer Riza’s side have had a tough campaign so far, but sit outside the relegation zone in the Championship and have developed a certain solidity of late.

Cardiff drew 2-2 at Millwall in their previous league game earlier this week after beating Swansea City 3-0 at home in a derby encounter.

Caulker asserted that Riza’s team do not want to be in the relegation zone in March or the two months that follow, with getting further clear soon the priority.

He remarked that the team seem like they are not short of confidence at the moment though, ahead of their fixture against Derby County, which to Caulker sees as a winnable game for the Bluebirds.

“You don’t want to be in that relegation zone in March, you don’t want to be there in April, and you certainly don’t want to be there May”, Caulker told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

“I think they’re full of confidence and they’ve got, let’s say, a winnable game on the weekend against Derby County, which would actually see them start to pull away from the relegation zone [if they win].

“So fingers crossed the momentum stays with them”, he added.

Cardiff have now put together a run of seven games unbeaten across the Championship and the FA Cup, and face a Derby side next who have not won since Boxing Day.